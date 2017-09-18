Your rehabilitation, your choice: refer yourself to Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s National Rehabilitation Week, and we’re fortunate to have Mary Free Bed in our community. It’s the fourth largest rehabilitation system in the nation and last year, nearly 35 thousand patients across Michigan received rehabilitation from nearly two thousand Mary Free Bed staff members. With us today is Kent Riddle, CEO of Mary Free Bed.

Kent, how long have you been CEO at Mary Free Bed and what attracted you?

Started in 2011. I first learned about Mary Free Bed when my wife, Susan, was hit by a drunk driver and had a serious brain injury.

Between 2011 and 2017, Mary Free Bed has had exceptional growth. It’s been amazing!

We have more than 110 specialized medical and sports rehabilitation programs – the most of any rehabilitation hospital in the world.

Inpatient Beds: from 80 (2011) to 267 (2017).

Specialized rehabilitation physicians: from 8 (2011) to 20 (2017).

Patients served: from nearly 12,000 (2011) to almost 35,000 (2017).

What’s the thing that makes you proudest?

Being able to help more patients have brighter futures.

We use objective measures to rate patient’s abilities when they’re admitted to Mary Free Bed and again when they graduate. The difference in the scores represents their functional improvement.

Adult inpatient gains are excellent. We often lead the nation with our phenomenal inpatient pediatric results. Patient satisfaction is in the 99th percentile compared to the nation.

Why do Mary Free Bed patients make such great gains?

I call it the three Es + T

Exclusively focused on rehabilitation.

Our Experienced physicians have more than 300 combined years in rehabilitation and many of our staff members have been with us for decades.

We have the Expertise that comes from sub-specialization in specific conditions.

Can people choose where they want to have rehabilitation?

ABSOLUTELY!

Patients have the right to select where they want to have rehabilitation.

It’s really simple to refer yourself to Mary Free Bed. Give us a call at 616-840-8790.

What can patients expect when they get to Mary Free Bed?

Patients have their very own team of rehabilitation experts that are specialized in treating their particular condition. That same team will work with them throughout their stay.

