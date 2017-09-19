ArtPrize Nine entries criticize Putin, Trump

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As artists finish setting up for ArtPrize Nine and prepare for thousands to take in their work, a theme is popping up: several entries in the competition are politically charged.

Dennis Poterek is the artist behind a lifesize replica of Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting on a horse entitled Divided We’ll Fall, which you can find outside Kilwin’s Ice-Cream and Chocolates on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle.

It’s a perfect example of some of the bold messages artists are conveying. Standing at roughly seven feet, it is made out of masking tape and paper towels. It mimics an original picture Putin took shirtless atop a horse, but has one striking difference:

“He is clutching an American eagle, symbol of our liberty,” Poterek pointed out. “And it has to do with Vladimir Putin’s use of propaganda to divide our country.”

Poterek said he created the work to get people talking.

“Something that would generate some conversation and some interest and make people talk — that’s what we need to do, have more dialogue,” he said.

At City Hall, you can find an acrylic painting called “Blackface Trump: Accountable?” which depicts a black-Mexican President Donald Trump.

Artist Esan Sommersell said he was compelled to create the work in one sitting.

“This is my depiction of like, well, what if we had a black-Mexican Donald Trump doing the same thing? I have up there the symbolism of Soviet Russia — that shows his ties with Vladimir Putin and a small star to represent his patriotism and it’s behind him,” Sommersell said.

When asked how he thought the public would react to his piece, Sommersell replied, “I’m not sure.”

“I believe that when artists make work, it’s not necessarily for the public, they just choose to let them see it,” he continued.

His pieces, like others, comment on or protest the political climate.

“I feel like it’s one of the greatest ways to kind of say something without actually saying it,” Sommersell said.

In some cases, the entries serve as a peaceful way to express violence. For example, Molly Aliki Corriveau created Presidential Pin Cushion, in which visitors to The B.O.B. can stick President Trump by poking his picture with pins.

“The piece- Presidential Pin Cushion grew out of my disappointment with the 2016 election results,” Corriveau told 24 Hour News 8 in a statement Tuesday. “At the beginning of his presidency, when I created this piece, I saw Trump as a buffoon. Now as his term continues, I find the comic nature of the caricature lacking. Now I wish I had made a more serious work of art. Now I see Trump as a monster. I hope that the viewers will pick a pin and are able to vent some frustrations by giving Trump a poke.”

“State of Exception” by Patrick Foran, displayed at Fountain Street Church, is a tryptic showing smartphones and cameras pointed in one direction, American flags behind a podium, and police officers clashing with demonstrators.

Foran provided 24 Hour News 8 with this statement about his piece:

“The three works in the series “State of Exception” are loosely based on three stages or functions of political discourse: the creation of an ideological message, the dissemination of the message by the media, and the response of the public, in the form of both political resistance and police enforcement. “I also wanted to demonstrate some of the different forms that “walls” can take, as either a physical barrier or a symbolic display. This would include things like a police barricade, a curtain of flags at a political rally, and the wall of cameras and microphones that surround politicians, recording and translating their messages for the public. “I hope these drawings encourage people to take a closer, slower look at the political and media narratives that flit across our screens for a few seconds in a continuous cycle. I think reading media images with more care and attention allows us to understand the messages—about culture, ideology, oppression, and resistance—that might otherwise remain hidden from view. “

At Western Michigan University’s Grand Rapids campus, you can see “Learning to be white in the U.S.A.,” laser-printed banners showing the Confederate battle flag merged with the American flag and the phrases “What will I do with you?” and “Why do they hate us?”

Artist William Charland, an art professor at WMU, sent 24 Hour News 8 this statement about his piece:

“In my opinion, racism in all its overt and covert forms, continues to be the greatest threat to our democracy. As a white male, I can legitimately comment only from an emic perspective, from my own experience as a member of a “dominant” culture. These banners are part of an ongoing series titled “Learning to be white in the USA,” which takes an anthropological approach to understanding racist thought, and the spoken and unspoken ways in which white society passes cultural values from one generation to the next. “Racism develops through enculturation. It’s a learned attitude. In a country built on slave labor and colonialism, a country in which structural racism underlies most routes to life success, it’s almost inevitable that white children will adopt certain racist attitudes. “The white supremacist flag that emerges from the U.S. flag represents the structural racism of contemporary Western society. The words speak of the more overt racism we hear shouted from the right.”

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Complete ArtPrize coverage

Online:

ArtPrize.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

