ArtPrize Nine entry hopes to break world record





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are more than 1,300 entries competing for the top ArtPrize Nine award, but there is one entry hoping to also earn a different world title.

Comfort Research, based in Grand Rapids, is building a massive bean bag that will weigh 1,300 pounds.

On the night of the official ArtPrize kickoff, a representative from Guinness World Records will visit to determine if it stacks up as the world’s largest bean bag. The large bean bag is about 24 feet by 26 feet.

Crews will be in Tuesday to use a crane to lift “Big Joe’s Worlds Largest Bean Bag Chair,” an ArtPrize Nine entry in the installation category, onto the rooftop of Lambert, Edwards, and Associates, located at 47 Commerce Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

The official measuring of the bag happens at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

