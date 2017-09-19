Autopsy performed in ‘possible murder-suicide’

Related Coverage Police investigating suspicious deaths

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators believe they have discovered who the shooter was in a possible murder-suicide following an autopsy of the victims, police said.

According to a Bridgman Police Department release, investigators believe 63-year-old Donald Ackerman shot his wife, 67-year-old Pamela Ackerman and then took his own life.

The release said an autopsy determined Pamela Ackerman sustained multiple gunshots to the head and Donald Ackerman sustained a single gunshot to the head.

It happened at the couple’s home on the 9700 block of Baldwin Road in Bridgman.

The incident remains under investigation.

