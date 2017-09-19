Blanket drive being held for BC Homeless Health Fair

(Sept. 6, 2016)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — New and gently used blankets are being collected for the Homeless health Fair and VA Stand Down event in Battle Creek.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Full Blast located at 35 Hamblin Ave. in Battle Creek. Blankets will be collected from Sept. 18 to Oct. 18.

Blankets can be dropped off to the following locations:

  • Michigan Works! locations in Calhoun County
    • 200 W Van Buren St. in Battle Creek
    • 101 N Superior St. in Albion
  • Lakeview True Value Hardware in Battle Creek
  • Minges Creek Athletic Club in Battle Creek.

For more information, contact Haven of Rest Ministries at 269.788.0984.