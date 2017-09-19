Competency exam for suspect in grandma’s murder

Related Coverage Sparta PD: Man charged in beating death of grandmother

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Doctors will determine whether a man accused of beating and killing his grandmother is fit to stand trial.

At a hearing in 63rd District Court Tuesday, defense attorneys for Matthew Malleaux requested a competency evaluation, which a judge granted.

Malleaux, 23, is charged with open murder for the death of 85-year-old Anne Parker, who he was living with at a home on Clark street in Sparta.

According court documents, Malleaux told police he became upset about a medical alarm going off on Aug. 7 and confronted his grandmother in her bedroom. The confrontation turned violent, and Parker sustained multiple injuries including a collapsed lung, broken bones and a head wound.

The medical alarm drew emergency responders to the home. Malleaux allegedly assaulted one of them, then barricaded himself in the home. He was arrested after officers spotted the wounded Parker on the floor, forced their way in to the home and then used a Taser on Malleaux.

Parker was hospitalized and died the next day.

Records show Malleaux also told police he had been drinking heavily and had taken ecstasy in the days before the attack.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

