Create a fashionable and functional kitchen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Is your kitchen fashionable or functional? Or is it neither? Well the good news is – you can have both, and there are professionals out there who know their stuff; Kim Racette from Kitchens by Katie is in studio with a couple of great ideas.

>>> We’re solving problems in the kitchen – take a look in the video above!

Eliminating problems:

Crisscross corner

New drawers/creating a drawer bank/file drawers

Bringing a kitchen up to date:

Making room for bigger fridges

Trimming up for micro-hood clearance

Removing peek through peninsular cabinets

Adding a dishwasher

Getting organized:

Above fridge pull-outs

Pantry and base roll-outs

Trash roll-outs

Tray dividers

Bringing the new colors through the home:

Coordinating vanities/mantels to match kitchen

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

