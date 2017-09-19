Driving change, preventing statistics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you’re in a car or on a bicycle, we are all drivers on our roads… although, it goes much further than that.

Over the past 2 years we’ve told you about the bicycle safety education campaign called “Driving Change” in Grand Rapids. Now, that effort is expanding.

This month, the city announced a multi-year effort to focus on pedestrian safety.

Each year, more than 1,800 pedestrians are injured, and more than 160 are killed in Michigan.

In Grand Rapids alone, 565 pedestrians were struck by motor vehicles in the past five years… that’s more than 2 crashes every week.

The statistics are preventable, and this campaign can help save lives.

LEARN MORE: http://grdrivingchange.org/

