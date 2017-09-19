Ex-US attorney files to run for state Attorney General

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pat Miles, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan, has filed paperwork with the Michigan Secretary of State to run for state Attorney General’s Office.

Miles, who still lives in the Grand Rapids area, has filed as a Democrat.

He was appointed the top federal prosecutor for the region by President Barack Obama, was confirmed in July 2012 and held the job through Jan. 20, 2017 — Obama’s last day in office.

“I love serving the public and making policies, solving problems was my main thing,” Miles told 24 Hour News 8 just before he left office. “But I have no immediate plans for politics yet — it’s very early for that — but we’ll see what’s in the future.”

He is seeking to replace the current Michigan attorney general, Bill Schuette, who cannot run for the job again because of term limits. Schuette, a Republican, is running for governor.

Miles’ paperwork was filed last month with the Secretary of State, but he has yet to make a public announcement of his candidacy.

