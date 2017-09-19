Foreigner kicks off 40th anniversary tour at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s some big concert news from our friends at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

Foreigner is kicking off their 40th anniversary tour! It will feature a special set of songs from the “Double Vision” album and more with special appearances from original band members, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald, Rick Willis and Dennis Elliott.

The band will also be recording the shows at Soaring Eagle for an upcoming television special as well as a DVD and new album release.

On Saturday, October 21st, the Contemporary R and B singer Keith Sweat will be in concert with special guest Freddie Jackson. Tickets are on sale for this show now.

Then, in November, it’s Chris Rock bringing his “Total Blackout Tour” to Soaring Eagle. This is a stand-up comedy show that’s taking this talented performer across the country. There’s only one show in Michigan, so this is your chance to see the comedian on stage.

Also in November it’s 2 days of Fantasticon, the ultimate comic book and pop culture experience, coming to Soaring Eagle on November 11th and 12th.

