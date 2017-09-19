GRPD finds 2 more guns stolen from Cabela’s

Related Coverage GRPD: 4 teens arrested following theft of guns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have recovered two more guns stolen from the Cabela’s in Grandville a few days ago and taken three more people into custody.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officer stopped two teens — ages 15 and 16 — as they were walking in the street Monday night and found they had an unloaded 9 mm handgun. Those teens were taken to juvenile detention on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and curfew violations.

On Tuesday morning, officers heard gunshots and then found a 20-year-old man who was carrying a loaded .40-caliber handgun in his waistband. He was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and several outstanding warrants.

GRPD says the guns were stolen from the sporting goods giant off 44th Street SW early Saturday morning. That afternoon, police arrested four teens and recovered several guns after a report of shots fired in Grand Rapids.

It’s still unclear how many stolen guns are unaccounted for. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616.538.3002 ext. 2 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

