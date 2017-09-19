Man gets jail time for unintentional death of brother

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man was sentenced to jail time Tuesday for the unintentional death of his younger brother.

Dareese Hewlett Jr. 18, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for three days already served, as well as two years of probation and one year with a tether following his jail sentence.

Hewlett entered a plea deal in July for involuntary manslaughter and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. As part of his plea deal, charges of resisting and obstructing an officer were dropped.

On May 1, officers found 15-year-old Davion Hewlett with a single gunshot wound outside a bowling alley in Muskegon Township. He was shot inside a vehicle before getting out and collapsing, police said.

There was another man in the car when Davion Hewlett was shot, but he was not charged in connection to the death.

