Michigan House OKs super PAC bills; Senate to concur quickly

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Bills that will soon reach Gov. Rick Snyder would let candidates solicit unlimited contributions for independent committees supporting their candidacies.

The Republican-led House approved the legislation on party lines Tuesday. The Senate, which passed the bills last week, will give final approval later in the afternoon.

Supporters say Michigan needs clarity after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized unfettered political spending by independent committees. But opponents note it goes further, imposing no limits on candidates’ ability to direct wealthy individuals and groups to closely affiliated super PACs and essentially exceed normal donation caps.

Snyder has not publicly given his position on the legislation.

