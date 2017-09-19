Niles HS student hit by car near school

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Niles High School student was taken to the hospital with injuries Tuesday after being hit by a car.

It happened around 7:17 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Eagle Street near Niles High School, police said.

The 16-year-old male student was crossing Eagle Street towards the school when he was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Eagle Street being driven by a 46-year-old male, police said.

The student was taken to an area hospital via ambulance to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said speed or alcohol appeared to be a factor in the incident, which is still under investigation.

