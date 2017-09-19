Unlicensed roofer pleads guilty in botched job





IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — An unlicensed contractor who made a mess of an Ionia couple’s roof will serve jail time for it.

Dennis Upton pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon in Ionia District Court to operating without a contractor’s license, a misdemeanor charge.

Upton, 24, of Potterville, will serve 45 days in jail and may be ordered to pay restitution to the homeowners.

His ironically named company, Upton’s Quality Construction, was paid $9,000 in January to rebuild the roof on Randy and Denise Shattuck’s Ionia home.

But Upton botched the job. The county building inspector told Target 8 that Upton never pulled permits for the work and didn’t build the roof to code. It sagged and leaked. Upton never even started reroofing the Shattucks’ shed, even though they paid him. He also left garbage and debris behind in their yard.

After Target 8 reported on the Shattucks’ story in April, companies stepped in and donated a new roof.

Upton is known for being a no-show in court, but he didn’t have much choice Tuesday — he was already in jail for drunken driving and running from police.

Even when Upton is done serving his jail time in Ionia, his criminal troubles aren’t over. He’s facing two felony larceny charges in Eaton County connected to home improvement jobs there.

