Verizon enhances service ahead of ArtPrize Nine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite a large increase in traffic, Verizon customers will see enhanced service as ArtPrize begins. The phone carrier installed “small cells” in downtown Grand Rapids to boost service speeds and enhance its network’s coverage.

Verizon installed two small cells, but the compact technology will likely go unnoticed by people who pass them.

Steve Van Dinter, a spokesperson for the company, said that this is an improvement they have wanted to bring to Grand Rapids for a while. Van Dinter said it will likely be a very welcome addition during the busy ArtPrize season.

“They [small cells] provide not only awesome speeds, but also again that additional capacity to make sure that when folks want to Facebook upload [or] vote for their winner of ArtPrize they can do that without issue,” he told 24 Hour News 8.

Van Dinter also said that the underground fibers installed for the small cells lays the foundation for upcoming 5G service. He expects dozens more to be installed in West Michigan over the next year.

