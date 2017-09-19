W. MI Senate seats up for grabs in upcoming election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple seats will be up for grabs in the upcoming election, many of which are held by legislators in West Michigan districts.

In the 29th District, covering Grand Rapids and the southeast part of Kent County, Sen. Dave Hildenbrand is unable to seek another term. Two members of the Michigan House of Representatives are expected to battle for the position.

In Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana counties, Sen. Goeff Hansen is unable to run again. Current and former House members are expected to be part of the race for Hansen’s seat.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof will be leaving office with at least three candidates with experience poised to enter the Republican primary alone for the Ottawa County seat.

In the 19th District that covers Ionia, Calhoun and Barry counties, Sen. Mike Nofs is leaving office after serving more than two terms, a rarity in the age of term limits. His first special election was for a partial term which doesn’t count against the limits.

Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker will be leaving the 26th District, made up of Allegan and Van Buren counties in addition to part of Kent County. Sen. Judy Emmons will be leaving her seat in the 33rd District that includes Montcalm and Mecosta counties.

In all, six of the eight seats in 24 Hour News 8’s coverage area will change for certain in next year’s election. Further change can be expected in the Michigan House of Representatives, as multiple members will leave their positions to run for the open Senate seats.

