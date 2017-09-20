ArtPrize Nine at the GRAM: 16 artists participating, 3 from Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If it’s your first time at ArtPrize, and you’re not quite sure where to start, the perfect place is right here in the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Here to tell us all about it is the Chief Curator of the Museum, Ron Platt.

Sixteen local, regional, national, and international artists are participating in ArtPrize Nine at the GRAM.

The exhibition includes a diverse group of artists, who hail from six different U.S. states and Germany, and are competing within every ArtPrize category (2D, 3D, Time-Based, and Installation).

GRAM is proud to feature three Grand Rapids artists during ArtPrize: Jordyn Fishman, Emily Mayo, and Hwa-Jeen Na.

Mediums on view include painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography, drawing, and performance

Many thematic links can be found between the works on display: GRAM’s ArtPrize artists may explore humankind’s relationship to our ever-changing environment, the obstacles to communication, approaches to representing personal identity, and the ability of art to convey meaning.

The GRAM is one of the premiere ArtPrize venues in downtown Grand Rapids, being centrally located in the heart of the city.

The Museum is also known for hosting some of the strongest work in this international art competition; Public Vote Grand Prize winners in 2010, 2012, and 2014, and the Juried Grand Prize winner in 2014.

GRAM Member Perks during ArtPrize:

Avoid the Crowds: GRAM is open early for members from 10 am to 12 pm daily, September 15 October 8, 2017.

Skip the Lines: Present your GRAM membership card and photo ID at the designated members-only entrance to skip the line during regular hours during ArtPrize.

Member Hospitality: Relax in the exclusive members-only terrace with complimentary refreshments.

Coming to GRAM this fall:

Andy Warhol’s American Icons: October 28 – February 11, 2018

Christian Marclay: Video Quartet: October 28 – January 14, 2018

Carl Wilson: Her Purse Smelled Like Juicyfruit and Other Tales: November 3rd – February 11, 2018

