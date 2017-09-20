ArtPrize Nine grill out at CityFlatsHotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While you’re visiting ArtPrize Nine, you need to check out CityFlatsHotel. It’s situated right in the heart of ArtPrize.

CityFlatsHotel is eco-friendly, modern, boutique with multiple unique experiences under one roof!

CityFlatsHotel is also a ArtPrize 9 Venue featuring Color and Design by NancyJones Francis. Stop by CitySenLounge during ArtPrize for lunch as they grill out on the sidewalk M-F from 11am-2pm.

Visit the Blow Dry Bar & Full Service Salon

1/2 off classic Blow-Outs all day Wednesday

83 Monroe Center NW – Grand Rapids

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

