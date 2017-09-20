Brighten up your personal style at Pink + Frillos’ Fall Market event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re going to kick off this first day of ArtPrize with some ways you can add art and beauty to your home (and to your wardrobe) to help brighten up your personal style!
You can do that by visiting just one shop! It’s a place Rachael discovered not too long ago – the kind of place you walk into and you want to buy everything that’s there!
It’s a unique shop, with a unique name as well… it’s called “Pink + Frillos“… take a look in the video above!
Pink and Frillos is holding an event coming up, that we think everyone’s going to love.
The Fall Market at Pink + Frillos
- 38 vendors on the property
- Food truck and coffee cart
- 12810 Lincoln Lake Rd NE, Gowen
- Saturday, October 7
- 9am-3pm
- (616) 204-1027
Hours:
- Wednesdays 10am-2pm
- Thursdays & Fridays 10am-6pm
- Saturdays 10am-4pm