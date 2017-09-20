Changes coming to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Grand Rapids is being replaced with a different mentoring model due to budget cuts.

In a letter sent to its volunteers, D.A. Blodgett Saint John’s said the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America model “no longer fit the needs of the youth and young adults” it serves. The organization will switch to a new model known as Mentoring Services on Oct. 1.

For the last eight months, services offered had been impacted by significant budget cuts and other decisions, including the loss of its funding from the Heart of Michigan United Way. That funding was 60 percent of the organization’s budget.

The mission of the new model is to “engage, empower and equip youth and young adults with knowledge and skills to realize their unique potential and place in the world” through mentoring by trained adults.

The target group of the new mission will be people aged 10 to 25 who are considered at-risk.

There will be several informational meetings held in the coming weeks for those wanting to learn more about what Mentoring Services will look like in the future.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

