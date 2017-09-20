Court won’t hear shooting spree suspect’s appeal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Court of Appeals had denied an appeal from Jason Dalton that attempted to suppress some of the statements he made after allegedly going on a shooting spree in the Kalamazoo area last year.

Dalton faces 16 criminal counts, including six counts of murder, in connection to the Feb. 20, 2016 shootings that killed Rich and Tyler Smith, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Barbara Hawthorne and Judy Brown and wounded Tiana Carruthers and Abbie Kopf.

Dalton and his defense team were trying to get statements he made to investigators right after this arrest tossed out over Miranda rights. Though prosecutors admitted police pressed Dalton for information, they say the interrogation was constitutional.

In April of this year, a Kalamazoo County judge allowed most of the statements Dalton made to be used as evidence at trial, a decision that pleased prosecutors.

The defense appealed, but the Court of Appeals told prosecutors Wednesday it would not review the lower court’s ruling, which means it stands.

Dalton can now appeal this decision to the state Supreme Court. We’ll know within 56 days if that will happen.

