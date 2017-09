KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Kentwood Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 48th Street, according to Kent County dispatchers. Drivers are advised to avoid the area of 48th Street and Division Avenue while authorities are on scene.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash or the extent of injuries.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit