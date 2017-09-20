East Kentwood football coach receives honor from Lions





EAST KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Lions have recognized a West Michigan football coach for his team’s success on the field.

East Kentwood coach Tony Kimbrough was received the Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week by the Lions Tuesday.

“It’s a testament not to myself but more so to my coaching staff,” he said. “I’m really surrounded with an outstanding coaching staff that has a lot of experience. Those guys do an incredible job week in and week out to prepare our kids. Anytime I’m named something it’s a testament to my coaching staff.”

Kimbrough was informed he received the honor by the school’s athletic director during a team meeting.

“(The players) clapped and screamed and yelled and when they heard about all the nice things that come with it and going to the Lions game and all that stuff,” he said. “It’s a fun time for us.”

Kimbrough is in his fourth season as head coach of East Kentwood after being an assistant there for four years in addition to three seasons at Grand Rapids Community College, two seasons at Western Michigan and in the Arena Football League for eight seasons.

The Lions named him coach of the week through the Farm Bureau Insurance Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week Program, which recognizes a coach that develops his players’ character, discipline and football skill. The winner is selected each week by a panel of high school football media members from across the state.

East Kentwood’s coaching staff focuses on form and roll tackling drills during practices, which keeps the amount of in-practice contact to a minimum, maximizing player safety. It also uses specialized football equipment to teach the importance of proper technique without risking the players’ health.

For being named coach of the week, East Kentwood will receive a $2,000 donation to its football program and a Gatorade sideline kit.

East Kentwood will take on Grandville at home on Friday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

