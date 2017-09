GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a boatload of college offers to choose from, former Grand Rapids Christian basketball standout Duane Washington has made his choice.

Washington announced on Twitter Wednesday that he’ll go to Ohio State University.

Washington was a guard at Grand Rapids Christian before he transferred to California for his senior season.

He also had offers from the University of Michigan, the University of California-Los Angeles and the University of Oregon, among others.

