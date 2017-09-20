GRPD seeks suspect in shooting on SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are on scene of a standoff at a house on the city’s southeast side after a shooting early Wednesday.

A heavy police presence, including a SWAT team, was seen near the intersection of Griggs Street and Horton Avenue. Police are advising people to stay away from the area as they try to arrest the suspect who is barricaded inside a home.

It’s unknown what led up the shooting or if there are any injuries in the case.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that they are searching for a suspect, but didn’t release a description of who they are looking for.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene working to find out more information. Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at Daybreak for a live report and check back with woodtv.com throughout the day for the latest information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

