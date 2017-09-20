Kzoo woman arrested after assaulting hotel employees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo woman was arrested Wednesday after assaulting two employees of a Kalamazoo hotel.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel on the 700 block of W Michigan Avenue, police said.

A 30-year-old woman had walked in the hotel and began eating food reserved for guests, and then assaulted an employee when confronted, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety release.

Police said a struggle ensued after the woman was confronted, which broke a hotel fixture. A piece of the fixture was then used by the woman to cut a second employee, the release said.

The employee was treated at a local hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

When police arrived, the woman was found in possession of the sharp object in a bathroom near the lobby, according to the release. She was arrested for felonious assault, assault and battery and an outstanding arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

