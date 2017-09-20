Man, 18, hit by car and killed in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old was killed after being hit by vehicle in Benton Harbor Tuesday evening.

The pedestrian was struck around 8:35 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Fair Avenue. The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The name of the pedestrian was not released Wednesday as his family is notified and police investigate.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is helping with crash reconstruction.

