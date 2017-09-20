Man burned after sailboat hits power line

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Spring Lake man has severe burns after a boating accident in Grand Haven.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the Grand River near Robbins Road and 152nd Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Michael Saunders was out on a sailboat when the mast hit a power line, causing an electric shortage then a fire.

After the fire broke out, deputies say Saunders jumped out of the boat and swam to shore.

Someone who was passing by saw him and took him to the hospital where is getting treatment for burns on his arms, face and hands.

