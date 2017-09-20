MSU opens research center in downtown Grand Rapids

Related Coverage Inside MSU’s new research center in Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The most recent addition to Grand Rapids’ medical mile was officially dedicated Wednesday, and with some big names in attendance.

The Michigan State University Grand Rapids Research Center was dedicated during a ribbon cutting ceremony by university officials and others who contributed to the facility.

Former U.S. Ambassador Peter Secchia was joined by Dick and Betsy DeVos at the ceremony.

Secchia was a major motivating factor in bringing MSU’s School of Human Medicine to Grand Rapids.

Betsy DeVos spoke about the importance of the facility from her role as the U.S. Education Secretary.

“This new medical research center is a testament to the importance of research in a university’s pursuit of truth,” she said. It’s about the process of testing ideas and questions and preparing students to tackle real world challenges. I eagerly anticipate the many contributions made by those who will populate this center.

The research center is the second major addition for MSU in Grand Rapids, and Secchia said he anticipates more facilities being built on the same site in the coming years.

