Teens face charges in connection to Cabela’s gun theft

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are still searching for an undisclosed number of guns that were stolen over the weekend at Cabela’s in Grandville.

On Wednesday, the Grandville Police Department wasn’t saying how many guns were stolen or how many are still unaccounted for. But through a multi-agency effort, five have been recovered so far.

Grandville Police Sgt. Renee Veldman said several teens broke into Cabela’s early Saturday just before 1:30 a.m.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said his office is charging five teens ranging in age from 13 to 16 with one count each of larceny in a building and larceny of a firearm.

Both charges are five-year felonies but according to Becker, some of the teens may be waived through the juvenile justice system. He added that his office will attempt to try some of the teens as adults due to past records.

The teens allegedly got into the store on Saturday through multiple doors. Veldman wouldn’t specify if the suspects gained entry into a safe or some other type of compartment where the guns were stored.

So far, police have made six arrests in connection to the theft.

Investigators haven’t found any connection between those who broke in to the store and any employee. There was no one at the store at the time of the break-in.

24 Hour News 8 did reach out to Cabela’s for comment. Management at the store referred the request to a corporate media relations number and that call has not yet been returned.

