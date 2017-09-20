Trooper seriously injured after crashing motorcycle

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police trooper was seriously injured after crashing their motorcycle near Rockford, according to a police source.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Wolverine Boulevard NE and Belding Road NE in Plainfield Township.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash, but drivers are advised to avoid the area while authorities investigate.

