Truck crashes into elementary near Grand Rapids





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating whether the driver who crashed his pickup truck into an elementary school north of Grand Rapids Wednesday night may have been drinking.

The crash happened at North Oakview Elementary, which is part of Northview Public Schools, in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department told 24 Hour News 8 that a truck ran off Costa Avenue NE, which dead-ends at the school, into the building.

The truck plowed into a classroom, leaving a large hole in the wall. No one was in the classroom at the time, though school officials were there later to assess the damage.

The sheriff’s department said the incident is being investigated as a drunken driving crash. As of Wednesday night, they had not yet confirmed for certain that the driver had been drinking, but said they found alcohol in the truck.

The driver, who is underage, was hospitalized. His condition was not immediately known.

The Northview superintendent, who was on the scene, said the classroom is used by emotionally impaired students. Those students will not have to go to school for the rest of the week while cleanup is underway.

