Voting for ArtPrize Nine officially opens





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown is over and ArtPrize Nine is officially here.

Voting opened for the world’s largest art competition at 12 p.m. Wednesday. In order to vote, you must sign up for an account through ArtPrize.com or ArtPrize’s mobile app.

This year, ArtPrize Executive Director Christian Gaines recommended that art seekers get outside and visit venues that may be considered a bit off the beaten path.

“There’s some really fun and interesting outdoor pieces this year. There’s some incredible stuff in the (Grand) River, there’s some incredible stuff in parks and on bridges around town, which is always really fun,” Gaines said, adding that people should check out the Monroe North district as well as the Rumsey Street/Garfield Park area.

The competition’s official opening ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rosa Parks Circle. If you can’t make it in person, tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 7 for complete coverage, or livestream the newscast by clicking or tapping here.

Here is a list of important events for this year’s competition:

Sept. 20 – Sept. 30: Round 1 Voting

Sept. 25: “Juried Awards Shortlist” on WOOD TV8/woodtv.com at 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: Final 20 announcement on WOOD TV8/woodtv.com at 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 – Oct. 5: Round 2 Voting for Final 20

Oct: 2: “Why These Finalists?” on WOOD TV8/woodtv.com at 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: “Why These Finalists?” on WOOD TV8/woodtv.com at 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: “ArtPrize Awards” on WOOD TV8/woodtv.com at 7:30 p.m.

