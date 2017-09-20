WMU soccer, ranked No. 12, tops No. 22 U-M





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The good times continue to roll at Western Michigan, where the Broncos beat the Michigan Wolverines Wednesday.

Western won the matchup at home in Kalamazoo 1-0.

==Watch game highlights above.==

The Broncos soccer team is ranked No. 12 in the nation this week. Wednesday was the first time they had ever hosted a game as a ranked team. Their opponents were ranked No. 22.

The Broncos have won eight straight. They are 8-0-1.

They next hit the road to play the University of Maryland Baltimore County Saturday.

—–

Online:

Broncos men’s soccer schedule

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

