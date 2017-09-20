WMU soccer, ranked No. 12, tops No. 22 U-M

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The good times continue to roll at Western Michigan, where the Broncos beat the Michigan Wolverines Wednesday.
Western won the matchup at home in Kalamazoo 1-0.
==Watch game highlights above.==
The Broncos soccer team is ranked No. 12 in the nation this week. Wednesday was the first time they had ever hosted a game as a ranked team. Their opponents were ranked No. 22.
The Broncos have won eight straight. They are 8-0-1.
They next hit the road to play the University of Maryland Baltimore County Saturday.
—–
Online: