You’re invited! Ninth annual ArtPrize Awards Ceremony

DTE Energy is sponsoring the Ninth Annual ArtPrize Awards Ceremony at 20 Monroe Live.

They are proud to announce that, because of their sponsorship, the public will be able to purchase tickets to this awards night this year!

DTE Energy supports events like ArtPrize, because they spur economic activity and bring the community together to celebrate the arts.

Grand Rapids takes the international stage for this event and they’re proud to support that visibility for both the city and our state.

Kids Food Basket

Kids’ Food Basket launched its Feeding Our Future campaign, a $6 million fundraising effort to fund ad new home for Kids’ Food Basket on 14 acres of farmland and expand their services to 15,000 West Michigan children.

Kids Food Basket purchased the largest remaining farmland in the city of Grand Rapids for this effort.

Kids’ Food Basket will maintain the farm as an opportunity for educating youth and adults alike on the immense value of nutrition through innovate programs and experiential learning.

The DTE Energy Foundation announced on September 7th that will match up to $100,000 of the fundraising effort.

The DTE Energy Foundation supports this initiative because hungry children cannot be expected to learn. This is part of the Foundation’s commitment to providing educational opportunities to youth across the state.

