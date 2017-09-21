2 injured in Battle Creek drive-by shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, Battle Creek police were called to the first block of Euclid Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old Battle Creek man inside a vehicle with a gunshot to his upper leg area. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition, the release said.

A second vehicle dropped off another victim, a 30-year-old Battle Creek man, at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. He is listed in critical condition, according to the release.

Investigators believe the injuries are related to a drive-by shooting in a parking lot on Cliff Street near Mott Street.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

