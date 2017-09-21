Artist draws votes by mixing poetry and improv

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s an ArtPrize Nine artist combining poetry improvisation, and a furry fox costume.

24 Hour News 8 visited the interactive piece titled “The Language is Asleep,” a time-based entry located at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Chris Vitiello, the artist behind the piece, will create short poems around the clock inside the exhibit. Most of those creations are tossed on the floor.

Quirky short poems penned on old dictionary pages decorate the walls of this ArtPrize entry. Each one is unique and none of them are connected.

“I think of them as one-line poems,” Vitiello told 24 Hour News 8.

There’s a lot to see, but Vitiello wants you to do more than just look.

“The room itself is interactive,” he said.

That interaction includes a public writing station. Visitors can take a seat, write their own poems or copy one they like from the wall. Then throw them into an accumulating pile on the floor or take it home. Visitors are also invited to snag a poem off the floor.

“This is a piece that’s transforming as it runs,” Vitiello explained.

The writings on the wall are short, but each person’s interpretation may stack up differently than someone else’s.

“It’s an ancient form: aphoristic writing,” he said. “We call them tweets today. We call them proverbs. We call them epigrams [or] what have you.”

“Because it’s so small, it can be sort of an open piece of language,” Vitiello continued. “So different people are going to react to it in different ways.”

That’s not all. In a connected room Vitiello changes into a fox costume, becoming the Poetry Fox.

“This is a much more fun and sort of generous and hilarious space. I dress up like a giant fox — the Poetry Fox — and I bang out custom poems on a manual typewriter.”

Custom poems are made on the spot. Visitors give the Poetry Fox any word and out comes fresh stanzas.

“When you see art being created in front of you, when you see a writer making something right in front of you, hopefully it inspires you to do the same,” Vitiello said. “In conversation you’re not editing yourself, you’re just saying what you’re thinking, and you can do that on the page.”

The North Carolina-based artist said he wants people to visit throughout ArtPrize during different times of the day because each time will likely be a different experience.

