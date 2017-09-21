ArtPrize Nine: Where to park in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Parking during ArtPrize can be a challenge at times.

It’s expected to be extremely busy downtown this weekend and it is a good idea to have a parking plan before you head out.

Two smartphone apps will help you navigate parking during this year’s competition: GR Park and Parkmobile.

GR Park provides a list of all the parking lots, how much they are, where they are located and how many spots they have left.

Parkmobile allows you to input what meter you are parked at, pay, then be on your way. Keep in mind some city parking meters charge during the weekend.

There are private parking lots throughout downtown where you can leave your vehicle. Rockford Construction is offering free parking at their lot at 601 First Street NW.

The city also has more than a dozen lots where you can park, including the following locations:

West Side DASH lots

Dash lot 7 | Daily maximum fee: $2

Dash lot 8 | Daily maximum fee: $3

Dash lot 9 | Daily maximum fee: $2

Scribner lot |Daily maximum fee: $4

Arena District lots/ramps

Arena area 2 | Daily maximum fee: $10

Arena area 3 | Daily maximum fee: $10

Arena area 4 | Daily maximum fee: $5 (cash only)

Arena area 5 | Daily maximum fee: $10 (cash only)

Arena area 6 | Daily maximum fee: $8 (cash only)

Gallery on Fulton | Daily maximum fee: $15

Weston Commerce | Daily maximum fee: $12

Cherry Commerce | Daily maximum fee: $12

Downtown Ramps

DeVos Place | Daily maximum fee: $15 Government Center | Daily maximum fee: $12 Pearl Ionia | Daily maximum fee: $18 Louis Campau | Daily maximum fee: $12 Monroe Center | Daily maximum fee: $20 Ottawa Fulton | Daily maximum fee: $20



—-

Online:

Complete ArtPrize coverage

ArtPrize – Parking

Grand Rapids parking

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

