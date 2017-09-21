BCPD: Intruder shoots at vacant building’s owner

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are looking for the man who shot at a building owner after a break-in Thursday.

The shot was fired around 8:30 p.m. at a vacant building at 15 Carlyle St. south of Michigan Avenue, the Battle Creek Police Department said.

Police said the owner was confronted by a stranger upon entering his building. There was a fight, which ended when the other man pulled out a gun and fired a single shot at the building owner. The shooter then ran off.

The building owner, who is from Battle Creek, wasn’t seriously injured.

Investigators brought in K-9s to try to track the shooter, but didn’t find him.

The suspect was described as a white male standing about 5-foot-11. He was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt with the word “ATARI” on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

