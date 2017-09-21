Contaminated well concerns spawn possible Kent Co. scam

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The recent discovery of contaminated water wells near Rockford is leading to a possible new scam targeting residents.

The Kent County Health Department is warning people living in the Belmont area of door-to-door salespeople offering water tests. According to a Facebook post on the agency’s page, residents say the suspicious solicitors offer to test your water in “local labs” and return results in 72 hours.

“THESE ARE FALSE CLAIMS and should raise red flags,” the post states.

The potential scheme popped up after actual testing revealed high levels of a chemical compound called PFAS in a couple dozen properties near a former dumpsite used by Wolverine Worldwide. The chemical is used in waterproofing shoes.

Anyone who has encountered this potential scam or may be a victim is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125.

