Crash kills one in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead following a crash in Caledonia, according to authorities.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of 68th Street NE and Cherry Valley Avenue, authorities said.

Two vehicles were involved, but the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The status of the other driver or if either vehicle had other passengers is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

