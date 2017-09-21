Get tickets now: Dixie’s Tupperware Party at Miller Auditorium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Have you ever been to a tupperware party? They were all the rage for decades – but we promise you – you’ve never seen one like we’ve got today! We have with us the number one tupperware seller in the world, Dixie Longate!…. she’s here in town for 2 shows at Miller Auditorium, and has set up a special party for us today.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Dixie’s Tupperware Party at Miller Auditorium | Friday – 8pm | Saturday – 8pm | Adult content | Tickets: $40 | millerauditorium.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

