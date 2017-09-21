Suspicious man in truck approaching students in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police are warning parents after recent reports of a suspicious vehicle approaching students.

In a Facebook post, the Holland Department of Public Safety says the driver approached several students this week, asking them to get into his truck.

In one instance, the man drove by a teenage girl who was jogging near 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue when he offered her a ride several times.

Police said the man is in his 40’s and was last seen wearing a white cap and aviator glasses. He has been driving around in an older red truck with a cab and a half.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

