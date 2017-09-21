KDPS warns of scam targeting seniors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is warning residents of a scam targeting seniors.

Perpetrators are targeting seniors living in retirement housing and assisted living locations, posing as a bank employee or representative and asking for credit card and bank account information, according to a KDPS release. The release said they are also promising lower interest rates and other incentives as a means to get the information.

The department is investigating several incidents and is collaborating with other area agencies with similar instances.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the department at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

