Lester asks team for more energy on sideline

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Following his first win as a head coach, Western Michigan football head coach Tim Lester had one criticism of his team.

After saying WMU had played what Lester called the one of the best quarters of play he’s ever seen in its fourth quarter win against Idaho, he said the team lacked energy on the sideline.

“The energy on the sideline is something we control,” he said. “I had a very firm talk with our non-travel guys because they have one job that sideline and that’s to provide a little juice on the sideline.”

He said that having a bunch of guys have a lot of energy on the sideline, it creates an upbeat environment that “makes you feel better.”

The Broncos will take on Wagner at 7 p.m. Saturday at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.

