Passersby rescue deer stuck in mud





KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of good Samaritans banded together Thursday to free a deer that had become stuck in deep mud.

Robert Langewicz told 24 Hour News 8 he was driving by when he noticed the deer trapped off 44th Street near Morningside Drive SE in Kentwood. The muck came up nearly to the top of the animal’s back.

He said he knocked on doors in the area seeking help, but no one was home. He called police, who said they wouldn’t be sending anyone out, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which also indicated it wasn’t a high priority.

Then he reached out to 24 Hour News 8 and was directed to a private group that performs such rescues. When it looked like that group wouldn’t be able to make it very quickly, Langewicz took matters into his own hands.

With the help of some friends, he got a tow strap around the deer and laid some branches behind it. They pulled and the deer was able to hop out of the mud and run away.

==Above, Langewicz describes the rescue.==

Just as Langewicz was preparing to leave, DNR officers arrived on scene.

