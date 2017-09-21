Police searching for suspect near Alpine Twp. apartments

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect near Alpine Avenue and 4 Mile Road NW in Alpine Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department tells 24 Hour News 8 that the search started at 8:58 a.m. Thursday. Police would not say why the suspect is wanted.

The Michigan State Police helicopter and police K-9 units are assisting in the search. Much of the search has been focused on the area surrounding York Creek Apartments.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew on the scene and will continue to provide updates on air on 24 Hour News 8 at noon and on woodtv.com.

