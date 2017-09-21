Rockford area man accused of trying to poison horses

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Rockford area man accused of trying to poison a neighbor’s horses.

Kevin Greenwald faces animal cruelty charges, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

The wife of the horse owner told 24 Hour News 8 they saw Greenwald in the field behind their home Tuesday morning. The woman said their security cameras showed Greenwald pouring something into the horses’ water trough. Deputies later determined the substance was anti-freeze.

The owner’s wife said the horses were not harmed. It’s unclear what led to the alleged crime.

