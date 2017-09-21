Stand Up to Falling: prevention tips, risk assessments, and fitness classes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Injuries caused by slips and falls are epidemic among older adults, and they are absolutely not a natural part of aging. This isn’t a just a problem for seniors, they can happen to toddlers and young children as well. Here to talk about fall prevention from Spectrum Health are injury prevention experts Jennifer Hoekstra and Laura Maclam.
Jennifer is an expert from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and is here to answer our questions about how to keep your kiddos safe and Laura has some great tips to share for older adults.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN VIDEO:
- What are some of the main causes of falls in older adults?
- What are some top tips and pointers for fall prevention for older adults?
- What are some of the main causes of falls and injuries for toddlers and younger children?
- What are some of the best things parents can do to prevent falls?
Fall Prevention Tips for Seniors
- Review medications annually
- Be active
- Think home safety (grab bars, good lighting and clear walkways)
- Have your hearing and vision checked
- Wear sensible shoes
Fall Prevention Tips for Children
- Install window guards or locks screens are not sufficient
- Use approved safety gates at tops and bottoms of stairs
- Strap children in to high chairs, infant carriers, swings and strollers
- Secure TVs and furniture to prevent tip overs
- Pick playgrounds that have shock-absorbing surfaces
Stand Up to Falling event
- 11:30 am to 1 pm Friday, September 22
- Meijer Heart Center Lobby
- Free slip-proof socks
- Risk assessments
- Information on balance and fitness classes for seniors