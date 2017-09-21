Stand Up to Falling: prevention tips, risk assessments, and fitness classes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Injuries caused by slips and falls are epidemic among older adults, and they are absolutely not a natural part of aging. This isn’t a just a problem for seniors, they can happen to toddlers and young children as well. Here to talk about fall prevention from Spectrum Health are injury prevention experts Jennifer Hoekstra and Laura Maclam.

Jennifer is an expert from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and is here to answer our questions about how to keep your kiddos safe and Laura has some great tips to share for older adults.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN VIDEO:

What are some of the main causes of falls in older adults?

What are some top tips and pointers for fall prevention for older adults?

What are some of the main causes of falls and injuries for toddlers and younger children?

What are some of the best things parents can do to prevent falls?

Fall Prevention Tips for Seniors

Review medications annually

Be active

Think home safety (grab bars, good lighting and clear walkways)

Have your hearing and vision checked

Wear sensible shoes

Fall Prevention Tips for Children

Install window guards or locks screens are not sufficient

Use approved safety gates at tops and bottoms of stairs

Strap children in to high chairs, infant carriers, swings and strollers

Secure TVs and furniture to prevent tip overs

Pick playgrounds that have shock-absorbing surfaces

Stand Up to Falling event

11:30 am to 1 pm Friday, September 22

Meijer Heart Center Lobby

Free slip-proof socks

Risk assessments

Information on balance and fitness classes for seniors

